A year into war on Gaza, Jordan continues with its multifaceted approach to support Palestinians

AMMAN — As the Israeli war on Gaza enters its second year on October 7, Jordan remains steadfast in its commitment to finding a sustainable resolution to the ongoing war on the Strip, emphasising its dedication to both humanitarian relief and political diplomacy.

Balancing its historical role as a mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with broader geopolitical considerations, the Kingdom has adeptly navigated the region's evolving realities through strategic diplomacy and humanitarian efforts.

Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani stressed the Kingdom’s comprehensive efforts to end Israel’s aggression against Gaza, adding that supporting the Palestinian people is a moral, patriotic, and spiritual responsibility.

Momani told The Jordan Times, “Jordanian diplomacy has been the most active and forceful in supporting the Palestinian cause and raising awareness about the injustices occurring in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Since October 7, His Majesty King Abdullah has consistently issued strong appeals for international intervention to stop the war and the escalating violence, noting that His Majesty undertook 30 diplomatic visits and held 180 meetings with various world leaders, in addition to making 90 phone calls, most of which focused on supporting the Palestinian people.

“Every possible resource and avenue has been rallied to assist the Palestinians, including humanitarian aid, military support, diplomatic initiatives, and media campaigns,” Momani said.

He reiterated that Her Majesty Queen Rania and the Crown Prince have continuously voiced their support for the Palestinian cause, addressing the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza during several meetings and interviews while stressing the urgent need for comprehensive humanitarian assistance and advocacy for a peaceful resolution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has also led an intensive diplomatic campaign, engaging with regional and international leaders to call for an immediate ceasefire and to ensure adequate humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza, Momani added.

Momani said that the Foreign Ministry, under Safadi's leadership, has positioned itself as a key player in the regional response, consistently condemning the escalation of violence, calling for an immediate ceasefire, and mobilising international support for the Palestinian cause.

Ensuring that Jordan’s logistical role as a humanitarian gateway is fully utilised, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has played a pivotal role in providing essential support and assistance into the Gaza Strip, Momani added

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said, “The Jordanian determination to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip overcame all obstacles and challenges.”

Shibli has recently said that a total of 3,414 aid trucks and 53 aircraft have delivered supplies to Gaza, with the planes arriving via El Arish.

The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army also has recently said that it has so far conducted 122 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip [on October 7], in addition to 266 airdrops that were conducted in cooperation with other countries.