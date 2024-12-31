Year-end celebrations drive record demand in restaurants, groceries, bakeries

By Maria Weldali - Dec 31,2024 - Last updated at Dec 31,2024

As Jordanians bid farewell to 2024, December 31 witnesses a marked surge in demand across restaurants, grocery stores, and bakeries (JT file)

AMMAN — As Jordanians bid farewell to 2024, December 31 witnessed a marked surge in demand across restaurants, grocery stores, and bakeries, according to stakeholders.

The holiday season and year-end celebrations spurred significant consumer activity, reflecting a fusion of tradition and modern convenience in Jordan’s economy.

Omar Awad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners, told The Jordan Times that “many restaurants reported record sales on December 31 and during the week leading up to New Year’s Eve.”

Awad also highlighted challenges accompanying the heightened demand, noting"Rising food costs and staffing shortages forced restaurant owners to optimise operations.

Many businesses capitalised on the opportunity by offering special New Year’s Eve menus and celebratory deals, he added.

Grocery stores also saw a significant increase in activity as families stocked up on essentials and festive treats.

“The rush started early in the week, with particular focus on meat and beverages,” said Waleed Ali, owner of a grocery store in Amman, who reported a 20–30 per cent increase in sales compared with typical days.

"The trend underscored not only the festive spirit but also a consumer preference for hosting home gatherings."

Husam Ahmad, an employee at a sweets shop in Amman, noted that “the increased activity during the last week of December does not necessarily signal a broader recovery in the sector.”