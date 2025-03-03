World Vision’s role in supporting Syrian refugees amidst returning waves

Thousands of Syrian refugees are returning to their homeland from camps in Jordan (Photo by Ahmed Khlifat)

AMMAN — With the evolving geopolitical landscape in Syria, thousands of Syrian refugees returned to their homeland from camps in Jordan, including Zaatari and Azraq.

Emmanuel Isch, World Vision’s Syria response director, shared insights into how the organisation provided assistance to Syrians in the region.

For years, World Vision had been delivering a wide range of services across Jordan, Syria, Turkey, and Lebanon, including clean water, sanitation, education, and livelihood support. But with the rising number of returnees—estimated at around 290,000—the organisation expanded its efforts. “Since December, the number of returnees had grown, and we adjusted our strategies to assist their reintegration,” Isch explained.

Working alongside local and regional NGOs in Syria, World Vision launched several initiatives, especially in areas around Damascus and Aleppo, regions that were previously inaccessible due to the presence of Bashar Al Assad’s regime.

These efforts included distributing emergency assistance kits, supporting paediatric care at Aleppo Hospital, and increasing livelihood opportunities for families. “Our focus was on providing assistance in areas where it was most needed, especially where infrastructure had been heavily damaged,” Isch added.

Despite these efforts, Isch stressed that conditions for returnees were far from favourable. While many were excited to go back, they often faced daunting challenges.

“People were eager to return, but the reality was harsh,” Isch said, pointing out that much of the infrastructure had been destroyed, and homes and businesses were frequently in ruins.

Access to basic services such as clean water, electricity, and education was limited. “The state of the economy and infrastructure made it extremely difficult for people to reintegrate and rebuild their lives,” he noted.

World Vision worked diligently to help families overcome these obstacles, focusing on rebuilding livelihoods. The organisation had long prioritised not only emergency relief but also sustainable recovery solutions.

In Jordan's Azraq camp, World Vision launched income-generating initiatives, including cash-for-work programmes, which enabled refugees to participate in activities such as solid waste management or latrine construction. These programmes provided them with a source of income while helping them develop essential skills.

“These weren’t long-term employment opportunities, but they gave people a chance to earn money and develop skills that would benefit them after they left the camp,” Isch said.

To date, around 300 people benefitted from these programmes, with training in areas like basic engineering and sanitation—skills that could be applied both within and beyond the camp environment.

Looking at the broader situation, Isch recognised the significance of recent developments, including the fall of the regime, on the refugee crisis. “There was cautious optimism about Syria’s future,” he said.

“Although the road to recovery was long, we started to see opportunities. Continued support from the international community was critical during this time.”

World Vision’s work had not been without its challenges, particularly due to recent funding cuts, such as those from USAID. “One of our projects in northwest Syria, which provided health and nutrition services, had to be suspended due to these cuts,” Isch explained.

“We were monitoring the situation and hoped to resume the project when funding allowed.”

Despite these setbacks, Isch remains hopeful. “The road ahead was long, but there was hope. We had to seize the opportunities emerging for Syria’s future,” he concluded.