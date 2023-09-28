World Opera Day brings ‘Aida’ to Amman

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna, the Amman Opera Festival (AOF) will present the world-famous opera “Aida” at the Amman Academy Theatre on October 25, 27 and 28, marking its fifth anniversary.

The opera, which opens on World Opera Day, will star Zeina Barhoum as Aida from Jordan, Riccardo Gatto as Radames, Federico De Antoni as the King of Egypt from Italy and Cristina del Barrio as Amneris from Spain, according to a statement from the organisers.

The show will also feature opera trained Jordanian sopranos Talia Ghosheh and Sara Barakat, Jordanian tenors Graziano Issa, Abdallah Kayyali and Raja Outaqui and many other international artists and will be accompanied by the International Opera Aida Choir and Monferrato Classic Orchestra conducted by Claudio Morbo and directed by Fabio Bounocore.

The AOF was launched in 2017 under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein. Showcasing the opera La Traviata, the AOF became the first opera-focused festival in the Arab world.

Since then, the festival has taken place at venues like the Cultural Palace and the Amman Academy Theatre and featured operas such as “La Boheme” in 2018, “Barber of Seville” in 2019 and “La Traviata” in 2022.

The aim of the festival is to include the local community, have an impact on a cultural and educational level and bridge cultures through music.

Tickets are available on www.ammanoperafestival.net and at Cozmo 7th Circle.