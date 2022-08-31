Workshop focuses on increasing exports of Jordan’s Dead Sea products to Japan

Speakers and guests during a workshop held to discuss ways to increase the Kingdom’s exports of Dead Sea products on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of JICA)

AMMAN — Together with the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Tuesday co-hosted a workshop by its Japanese consultant PADECO at the ACI.

The event aimed to interactively discuss ways to increase the Kingdom’s exports of Dead Sea products through the opening of new markets, specifically the 120-million-consumer Japanese market, with the Jordanian government and private sector stakeholders, according to a JICA statement.

ACI CEO Nael Al Husami expressed the JCI’s readiness to support the JICA project which aims to increase exports of Jordan’s Dead Sea products, explore new markets, and promote Jordan as the main destination for wellness and recreation.

Yasmeen Khreisat, adviser to the Industry Ministry secretary general, said that Jordan must follow a modern promotional campaign for Dead Sea products to be a major competitor for these products in the international and Japanese markets.

Kawatani Nobuhiro, senior representative of JICA Jordan Office, showcased JICA’s activities in Jordan in supporting the business, industrial and export sectors.

They included cooperating on Industrial Policy through JICA’s Development Policy Loan, as well as trade promotion through JICA’s technical cooperation scheme.

In addition, JICA has a long history in supporting and promoting the tourism sector in Jordan, especially locations such as the Jordan Museum, the Dead Sea Panorama Complex and the Petra Museum, the statement said.

PADECO presented an interactive presentation titled “Data Collection Survey on Formulation and Promotion of Wellness Cluster in Jordan, and Japanese Cosmetics Market”, showing the growth of the wellness market, examples of Japanese cosmetic companies and the potential of the Japanese market for Jordanian cosmetic products.

This workshop is a preparatory exercise under JICA’s overarching Wellness Sector project, which is planned to start early next year, and will last for two years.