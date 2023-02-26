Workshop calls for unified platform for monitoring epidemics, communicable diseases

Speakers during the workshop, ‘Validation and Consensus’, organised by the Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control on Sunday (Photo courtesy of JCDC)

AMMAN — The Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) on Sunday held a workshop titled “Validation and Consensus” as part of their efforts to establish a nationally unified platform for integrated monitoring and control of epidemics and communicable diseases.

The workshop comes as part of a project on “the mapping and gap analysis of the National Communicable Diseases Surveillance Health Information System”, that is implemented by the JCDC in partnership with IQVIA, a leading provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services, with the support of the World Bank.

In her opening remarks on Sunday, JCDC President Raeda Qutob said that the project focuses on identifying the information technology infrastructure of the concerned national authorities, and the related databases, to come up with an integrated national platform that promotes a One Health Approach, and is capable of operating efficiently to monitor and control epidemics and communicable diseases.

Qutob stressed the importance of the project which leads to greater communication and improved surveillance and reporting, as it assists in coming up with evidence-based public health policies.

The workshop was attended by representatives of several ministries, the National Centre for Security and Crises Management, and the Jordanian Royal Medical Services. According to the JCDC, “the project’s final report will be depended upon in formulating a unified national platform for epidemic and communicable disease control,”

The workshop also saw a presentation by IQVIA, which discussed the challenges standing in the way of building an integrated system, and the current gaps in the Communicable Diseases Surveillance Health Information System. Key learnings from benchmark studies from three countries were also presented.