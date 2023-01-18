Working mothers struggle to find safe, affordable daycares

AMMAN — Working parents are struggling to find good and affordable daycares to help balance their work and family lives.

Kareema, who preferred to be identified by her first name only, is a stay-at-home mom who’s considering returning to work to help increase her household’s income.

“I worked for two years after giving birth to my daughter, but daycare ate up my monthly salary of JD300, so I decided it wasn’t worth it and quit my job,” she told The Jordan Times.

Kareema noted that the tough economic situation and her husband’s modest salary are compelling her to return to work as soon as she finds a better paying job or an affordable daycare, where she’s comfortable leaving her daughter.

Raya Farraj, the mother of a three-year-old boy and a full-time employee at an international law firm, said that finding the right daycare “took time”.

“At first I used to leave my son with my parents or my in-laws, but the older he got, the more he needed to socialise, play and spend time with other children his own age,” she told The Jordan Times.

The first daycare Farraj tried cost JD160 per month but “the workers were very unprofessional and they didn’t meet childcare educational and training requirements,” she said. The daycare she currently uses costs JD200 per month or JD2,400 per year.

“It does put a strain on the household income by consuming around 15 per cent of my salary and that of my husband combined, but I am more comfortable leaving my son there than in other cheaper daycares we tried,” she said.

Mohammad Abu Touq has two daughters at daycare; one is four years old and the other is nine months old.

Abu Touq and his wife, both full-time employees, tried five different daycares before finding the right fit in terms of sanitation, organisation and education.

“We pay JD120 for the daycare. It’s an acceptable fee that aligns with the type of services and activities offered, which keep the kids engaged and entertained during the day,” he told The Jordan Times.

Islam Hassan, a teacher at a private school and the mother of 10-month-old Hatem and three-year-old Yehia, pays JD200 per month in daycare fees for both children.

Hassan, who used to leave her boys with her mother while she was at work, felt that a daycare is a better option for her children’s development.

“It allows them to form social relationships and engage with other children their own age,” she told The Jordan Times.

Hassan added that her current daycare of choice hires professional childcare workers and offers a diverse range of everyday activities, including sports, music, painting and French language lessons.

However, Hassan had an extremely “distressing” experience at other daycares before finding the right fit for her two boys.

She noted that a private school where she previously worked provided a nursery for its staff in return for a monthly fee of JD75 per child.

“It was unkempt and unsanitary which resulted in children repeatedly getting sick and its workers, who had no relevant training or educational background, were underpaid,” according to Hassan.

Hassan alleges that parents were not allowed to review the surveillance camera footage at the centre, even though there was reason to suspect potential abuse from workers at the daycare.

“I was anxious and worried all day. I used to finish my class and rush to the daycare during my break to check up on my son,” she said.

After an incident in which a worker took a “misbehaved” child to the bathroom, where there are no cameras, and purportedly hit the child, the daycare was investigated and shutdown by officials, according to Hassan.

“That is why JD200 a month doesn’t feel like a large sum of money in return for the comfort of knowing that my children are safe and well-taken care of while I am at work,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Social Development’s Spokesperson Ashraf Khreis, 129 daycares were closed by officials over the past year.

The ministry carries out periodic inspection visits to ensure that daycares meet all safety standards and licensing regulations, he told The Jordan Times.

However, Khreis noted that the ministry doesn’t intervene in determining the fees charged by nurseries and daycares, as that depends on the type of services and activities each one offers.

Parents who come across licensing or safety violations at daycares or nurseries are urged to report them by contacting the ministry through the phone numbers available on its website, he said.

Statistics from Ministry of Social Development made available to The Jordan Times show that as of September 2022, there are 1,066 licensed daycares in Jordan.