Winter break brings new challenges to working parents

AMMAN — After a semester of studying and exams, breaks can be a time for students to relax and shift their attention to other matters. However, working parents face additional financial stress during winter break due to entertainment expenses and the cost of heating houses throughout the day amid soaring energy prices, parents say.

While some parents use this time to take a break from their routine, others decide to continue their children’s educational journey and enrol them in extracurricular activities during winter break.

“Working parents face numerous financial challenges during winter break,” Um Saif, a single mother of three children, told The Jordan Times.

Um Saif added that despite the soaring energy prices, she has to make sure her house is moderately warm throughout the day.

“During school days I have to heat the house only in the evening,” she said.

“Additionally, I have to make sure my kids are entertained during my working hours,” she added. To accomplish this, each of Um Saif’s children is enrolled in an activity during winter break.

“I have to keep them busy, productive and away from screens,” she added.

According to Um Saif, enrolling children in activities requires a minimum of JD50 for each of her children to go to one activity three times a week, “plus, transportation expenses”.

Meanwhile, Abeer Owais, a mother of two children, told The Jordan Times that she enrolled her children in a winter camp due to her long working hours.

“I can’t leave them at home alone for eight hours a day,” she said.

Owais has a four-year-old and a six-year-old, and there are no free daycare facilities for children in Amman, she said.

“Working parents face unique financial challenges, including receiving lower pay if they have to reduce their hours,” Owais added.

Parents who don’t have the financial means to enrol their children in daycare facilities have to take all their annual leave at this time due to the unavailability of free daycare facilities for children, according to Owais.

“The key to supporting working parents with financial burdens is to empower them to remain in the workforce,” she added.

For this to succeed, employers must show awareness and understanding of the challenges their employees face, she said.

Dana Qasem, a mother, believes that the key is in adopting a flexible or remote work approach.

“Remote working and flexible working hours are useful support mechanisms for working parents,” Qasem added.

Child counsellor Amal Baho told The Jordan Times that parents can find healthy ways to keep children busy and entertained during winter break with minimal resources and without the use of screens.

“We have free libraries that anyone can visit,” Baho noted.

In addition to visiting libraries, parents can encourage their children to do home-based activities such as crafts, baking or playing board games, Baho suggested.

Likewise, there are many community centres that accept young volunteers during school breaks. “This is a good chance to engage children in social activities, and is cost-free for parents,” Baho said.