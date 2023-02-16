Winners of British Council Study UK Alumni Awards in Jordan announced

Winners pose for a photo with officials during the Study UK Alumni Awards 2022-23 in Jordan, during a ceremony in Amman on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of the British Council)

AMMAN — The British Council on Wednesday announced the winners of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2022-23 in Jordan during a ceremony in Amman.

In total, 11 UK alumni were recognised as finalists this year for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders, and for their contribution to strengthening ties between the UK and Jordan, according to a statement from the British Council.

The announcement was made in the presence of representatives from the higher education government sector, presidents of universities, UK alumni, and other members of the Jordanian community

Following rigorous evaluation by the judging panel, winners were selected for the four award categories: Science and Sustainability Award, Culture and Creativity Award, Social Action Award, and Business and Innovation Award.

The prestigious international award celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world. Now in its ninth year, the award received more than 1,300 applications from international UK alumni in more than 114 countries, representing more than 120 UK universities.

The Science and Sustainability Award was presented to Esraa Tarawneh, graduate of Liverpool University.

The Culture and Creativity Award was presented to Hind Joucka, graduate of Kingston University and the University of Kent.

The Social Action Award was presented to Dana Darwish, graduate of University of Sunderland.

The Business and Innovation Award was presented to Abedalrahman Alzghoul, graduate of University Sunderland.

Rowaida Khulaidi, Acting Country Director of the British Council in Jordan, said: “It is a real pleasure and honour to host the UK Alumni Awards Ceremony for the second consecutive year to recognise and celebrate the success stories of Jordanians who have studied in the UK. The winners represent a range of sectors in the Jordan and it’s important that we highlight the positive achievements they have made in Jordan.

“We hope they will inspire many others to follow in their footsteps and benefit from the UK’s world-renowned education, and wish them the best of luck in continuing to contribute positively to their community and the whole of Jordan.”