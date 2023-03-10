Winners of 17th Women’s Koran memorisation competition honoured

AMMAN — Deputising for Her Majesty Queen Rania, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Thursday honoured the winners of the 17th Women’s International Hashemite Competition for Memorisation of the Holy Koran.

The event was held at the Islamic Cultural Centre located at the King Abdullah I Mosque in Amman, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. During the ceremony, Khalaileh emphasised the importance of reflecting the Koran’s teachings in the behaviour and actions of those who have memorised it.

The first place was awarded to Manar Saif from Yemen, while Dania Al Sadeq from Jordan and Zeinab Shams El Din from Egypt came in second and third place, respectively. Fatima Jabreen from Chad and Sara Khalf Allah from Libya were also among the winners.

The minister also honoured the local winners and recognised the youngest participant in the competition, 12-year-old Hafsa Jazaa from Kuwait. Ayah Mansour from Morocco was awarded the distinguished participation prize, and the judging panel for the Hashemite International Women's Competition was also acknowledged by Khalaileh.