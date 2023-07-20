Wildfire in Wadi Al Sham valley under control — Agriculture Ministry

AMMAN — Emergency responders managed to control a reignited fire in the Wadi Al Sham valley between Ajloun and Jerash, the Agriculture Ministry’s Assistant Secretary-General for Forestation and Pastures, Khalid Qudah, said on Wednesday.

Qudah told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that emergency logistics plan, launched by Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat, included emergency procedures to efficiently deploy vehicles and rescue personnel to high-risk areas, which allowed the team to regain control of the Wadi Al Sham fire within hours.

Meanwhile, two injured members of the Civil Defence Department, who were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after sustaining injuries while extinguishing the fire in Wadi Al Sham, have been discharged, according to Jerash Governor Firras Al Faour.