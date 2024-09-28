You are here
West Asian Football Esports Championship kicks off in Amman
By JT - Sep 28,2024 - Last updated at Sep 28,2024
Fifth West Asian Football Esports Championship kicks off on Friday with seven men's teams and four women's teams (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Prince Omar Bin Feisal, interim chairman of the Jordan Esports Committee, the fifth West Asian Football Esports Championship kicked off on Friday at the Esports Training Centre and Academy at the King Hussein Business Park.
The tournament, which runs over Friday and Saturday, features seven men's teams and four women's teams.
In the men's category, the Jordanian national team was placed in Group B alongside Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.
As for the women's category, the teams were placed in a single group that includes Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.
This edition of the tournament, organised by the West Asian Football Federation in collaboration with the Jordan Esports Federation, marks the first time that women are competing alongside men, with the aim of expanding the base of participants from both genders.
