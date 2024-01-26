Weekend weather warning: Unstable conditions prompt caution

AMMAN — As the Kingdom deals with unfavourable weather, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) issued a cautionary report today, warning of a likely escalation over the upcoming weekend.

The director general of the JMD, Raed Khattab, explained to The Jordan Times the details highlighted in the report. He emphasised the potential dangers of slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall. Moreover, he pointed out an expected reduction in horizontal visibility in elevated mountainous regions and plains due to fog.

The JMD’s weather forecast predicts a significant temperature drop and stormy conditions across the Kingdom on Friday, influenced by a cold and moist air mass linked to a depression centered in Cyprus.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and potential hail are expected, leading to flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas like the Dead Sea region.

Strong westerly winds exceeding 65 km/h in some areas are forecasted.

On Saturday, the cold and moist air mass persists, maintaining cloudy and rainy conditions. Heavy morning precipitation, especially in the north, central, and southwestern regions, poses a risk of thunder and hail, raising the concerns about flash floods. Brief light snow mixed with rain is possible over the Sharah Mountains’ high peaks (above 1600 meters) in the early morning. Active westerly winds with gusts of up to 65 km/h are expected, gradually diminishing towards the evening and night along with reduced rainfall intensity.

According to bulletins issued by relevant authorities, the Public Security Department (PSD) also renewed its warnings due to the unstable weather conditions that the Kingdom is expected to challenge.

The PSD urged citizens to abide by safe and sound behaviour and follow preventive instructions, to steer clear of valleys and places where torrential rains form, and not to risk crossing water accumulations or floods by vehicles or on foot.

The PSD also highlighted the importance of the safe use of heating devices of all kinds and regularly ventilating places, calling on citizens not to hesitate to call the unified emergency number (911) if necessary.