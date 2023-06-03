Wedding venues see rise in bookings as summer begins

AMMAN — The arrival of summer has led to a modest increase in wedding venue bookings, according to stakeholders.

“There has been an increase in bookings of no more than 20 to 25 per cent,” head of the Wedding Venues and Planning Businesses Association Mamun Al Manaseer told The Jordan Times.

Manaseer said that usually couples prefer getting married between June and September, because family members who live abroad typically come to visit during summertime.

He noted that the sector still suffers from the new private farm wedding venue industry, which is growing in areas across Jordan.

A significant number of wedding venues have not had constant reservations for quite some time now, he added.

“Couples are making reservations for their wedding reception flowers, and there is an apparent increase in the number of weddings, particularly in July,” Mahmoud Subhi, a florist and event planner based in Amman, told The Jordan Times.

Subhi said that many couples are planning on holding their ceremonies in private farms and outdoor locations, indicating that Jordanian couples are no longer confined to wedding halls

“We expect to host more weddings this year, but I do not think we will be overbooked any time soon,” Mahmoud Zakaria, the manager of a wedding venue in Zarqa, told The Jordan Times.

There are no price increases on wedding packages, especially with the highly competitive nature of the wedding industry, he added.