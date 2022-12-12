Webinar takes on digital transformation of media organisations in Jordan

AMMAN — The challenges and opportunities of Jordanian media organisations’ digital transformation took centre stage during a virtual webinar session on Monday organised by the Media and Digital Runaway for Arab Journalists (MADRAJ) organisation.

During the webinar, “The Interactive Guide for Evaluating the Digitalization of Media and Press organisation” was launched.

The online session hosted a number of experts in the fields of media, business and information technology.

Suhair Al Haj Hassan, Assistant Professor at Faculty of Information Technology at the Applied Science University, noted that digital technologies, such as the blockchain, cloud computing and drone journalism, are the “basis” for the development of the media scene.

However, there are a number of barriers to the digital transformation of media organisations, including institutions’ resistance to change and cost concerns, she added.

Editor-in-Chief at The Jordan Times Mohammad Ghazal said during the webinar that there has been a significant increase in the consumption of digital media, especially following the outbreak of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Research indicates that social media has become the most popular source of news and a 2021 study by the Arab Barometer shows that the overwhelming majority of Arabs, including Jordanians, use the Internet on a daily basis, according to Ghazal.

He noted that, while this transformation poses new challenges, such as disinformation and misinformation, it provides newsrooms with the opportunity to benefit from various technologies, such digital analytical and measurement tools to better understand their audience and improve their content.

Ghazal also pointed out that the main hindrances to the digital transformation of media organisations include the lack of financial resources and human competencies equipped with the needed skills and training.

Dean of the Institute Mirna Abou Zeid noted the need to keep pace with the rapid technological changes in the media industry and the importance of “digital savviness” in producing interesting and professional content.

Ahmad Esmat, a media technology and digital transformation consultant from Egypt, spoke on the significance of maintaining the ethics and principles of journalism and reporting in digital media.

He also discussed the role of capital in the process of digital transformation, and reviewed the experiences of media organisations around the world.

Fadi Daoud, an economic researcher and an administrative and institutional capacity-building expert, said that digital transformation is a “comprehensive process” that requires an institution to develop its human capital and reevaluate its strategy, vision, message and goals.

The session was moderated by founder of MADRAJ Rawan Jayousi, a community media journalist and a human rights activist.

The seminar is part of a project to enhance digital media in Jordan, implemented by MADRAJ in cooperation with the Community Media Network and supported by UNESCO’s International Programme for the Development of Communication.