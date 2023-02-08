Weather depression to taper off Wednesday evening —JMD

AMMAN — Chilly, cloudy and rainy conditions are expected to prevail across the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

In the early hours of Wednesday, western parts of the Kingdom were forecast to experience heavy rainfall with thunder and hail, while mountainous areas at or above 900-metres above sea level were projected to receive snowfall, with varied snow accumulation based on altitude.

Westerly wind gusts are also expected throughout the day on Wednesday, causing dust storms in the Badia region, the JMD said.

The impact of the weather depression will begin to taper off Wednesday evening, the department said, warning of the potential for flash floods in low-lying areas of the Kingdom’s western regions, including areas surrounding the Dead Sea.

The department also warned of the risk of snow accumulation in higher-altitude, mountainous areas, also urging caution regarding slippery road conditions and poor horizontal visibility in regions experiencing various forms of precipitation.

The forecasts also project potential frost formation in mountainous areas and portions of the Badia region during the late night hours on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the weather is expected to remain cold and cloudy, with a possibility of light, scattered showers in the northern and central regions, the JMD said.

The temperature is predicted to increase slightly on Friday, but cold weather and low-level clouds will persist, especially in Jordan’s eastern region, according to the forecast.