Water Ministry signs early works agreement for National Water Carrier Project

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud announces on Wednesday the signing of an early works agreement with Director General of the National Water Carrier Project Company Jad Hareebah (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud announced on Wednesday the signing of an early works agreement with Director General of the National Water Carrier Project Company Jad Hareebah.

The ministry described the agreement as a "critical step in meeting the requirements set by donors and financiers to launch the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project," known as the National Carrier Project, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

The agreement outlines the commencement of preliminary work, which includes engineering design, topographical surveys, geotechnical testing, environmental and field assessments, as well as the installation of temporary facilities.

The company will also begin obtaining the necessary permits and licenses, all aimed at optimising the project’s efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring that water is delivered at the lowest possible price while adhering to the set timeline, Petra said.

Abul Saud highlighted the significance of the agreement, describing it as a crucial step in accelerating the project’s procedures and paving the way for financial closure, the official green light for ground implementation. He stressed that this milestone is vital in finalising financial arrangements and advancing the project.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rigorous oversight, noting, "The project, a top priority in Jordan’s economic development agenda, will be executed in partnership with the private sector."

The National Water Carrier Project is Jordan's largest infrastructure project and one of the most ambitious internationally. It involves constructing a large-scale desalination plant in Aqaba, with an annual capacity of 300 million cubic metres.

The project will feature a state-of-the-art seawater intake system along the Gulf of Aqaba, paired with a cutting-edge reverse osmosis plant to convert seawater into potable water.

It will also include a 450-kilometre water transmission system to Amman, along with high-capacity pumping stations and renewable energy components. It aims to generate 31 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

