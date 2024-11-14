WAJ, USAID inaugurate project to rehabilitate Najl pumping station, water distribution network in Shobak

By JT - Nov 14,2024 - Last updated at Nov 14,2024

Secretary-General of the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) Wael Duwairi and Director of USAID Mission Leslie Reed on Thursday inaugurates a project to rehabilitate the Najl pumping station and the water distribution network in Shobak (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Secretary-General of the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) Wael Duwairi and Director of USAID Mission Leslie Reed on Thursday inaugurated a project to rehabilitate the Najl pumping station and the water distribution network in Shobak.

The scheme aims to enhance water supply and reduce water loss in the Shobak District of Maan Governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Duwairi said that the project aligns with national efforts to minimise water loss across the Kingdom, as part of the 2023-2040 strategic water sector plan, and is funded by USAID at a cost of $4.5 million.

The project entails upgrading the Najl pumping station, implementing a SCADA system, constructing a 1,000-cubic-metre tank, and rehabilitating the water distribution network through 30 kilometres of new pipeline, he said.

The secretary-general added that the project also includes main and carrier lines and 15 residential connections, benefiting over 8,400 residents in Shobak.

Duwairi stressed that this project will help reduce technical and administrative water loss, modernise monitoring systems, and boost the efficiency of water distribution.

He added that by addressing network water loss and enhancing the monitoring and protection of water sources, the venture is expected to annually save some 77,000 cubic meters of water.

Reed highlighted USAID’s commitment to providing technical and technological support to improve citizens’ access to water across the Kingdom, reduce water loss, upgrade network infrastructure, and advance water resource management, ultimately enhancing water security in Jordan.