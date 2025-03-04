VTC graduates 12,000 vocational trainees last year —director

The VTC seeks to accommodate the "largest" possible number of trainees by providing some specialisations in two morning and evening shifts in 17 institutes (File photo)

AMMAN — Director-General of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) Ahmad Gharaibeh said that the corporation's mission aims to create job opportunities and employ alumni, regardless of their ages or academic backgrounds.

Gharaibeh noted that 2024 was "exceptional" in the VTC's success story, as the number of its graduates exceeded 12,000 trainees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that this achievement came despite the fact that the capacity of the VTC-affiliated institutes stands at 8,000 trainees.

The VTC seeks to accommodate the "largest" possible number of trainees by providing some specialisations in two morning and evening shifts in 17 institutes, Gharaibeh said.

The director-general noted that the number of trainees currently enrolled in the VTC's training activities is 9,500 people in vocational training programmes and 1,500 others in vocational education activities.

Referring to last year's VTC expansion, he said that the current number of institutes now reach 30 across the Kingdom.

Gharaibeh said that 62 per cent of the VTC's graduates obtained job opportunities and have social security subscriptions, 53 per cent of whom work in their specialisations and 9 per cent joined other fields.

He said that 19 per cent of graduates work in the informal economy, indicating that some 80 per cent of the VTC's graduates have sources of income.

Gharaibeh stressed that the VTC works in line with the strategic axis in the Economic Modernisation Vision, which includes six priorities for the vocational and technical training and education sector.