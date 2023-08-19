Vocational Training Corporation offers over 120 diverse programmes

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Aug 19,2023 - Last updated at Aug 19,2023

AMMAN — The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) has the capacity to accommodate 10,000 students in over 120 diverse programmes, as stated by the VTC spokesperson.

Remarkably, Jordan has one of the highest rates of female graduates. However, it grapples with one of the lowest rates of women entering the workforce.

Experts consulted by The Jordan Times advise choosing majors carefully to reduce the likelihood of post-graduation unemployment.

Ghadeer Talib, a Tawjihi (the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination) student who received a 94 per cent grade, shared with The Jordan Times why she chose to pursue a cosmetology course rather than choosing the conventional university path.

“My preference is to study something I am passionate about, while also ensuring that there is a demand for my skills upon graduation,” Talib added.

Talib’s passion for beauty and cosmetics fuels her ambition, as she recognises in addition to her awareness of the cosmetic industry’s profitability.

Drawing insights from her mother’s experience, an accomplished chemistry graduate who is unable to secure work due to geographical restrictions, Talib is determined not to replicate her mother’s “mistake”.

“I aspire to equip myself with skills that translate into swift employment opportunities,” said Talib.

Tawjihi graduates like Talib now possess first-hand awareness of the employment challenges that loom post-graduation.

Jameel Qadi, the spokesperson for VTC, informed The Jordan Times that the VTC’s operational capacity extends to 20,000 students.

“The employment rate after graduating from VTC surpasses that of university graduates,” Qadi added.

Qadi pointed out that VTC offers a wide array of courses designed to cater to a diverse student body, with special attention to females.

VTC’s institutions are strategically located across the majority of governorates in the Kingdom, ensuring ease of access and convenience for learning opportunities, said Qadi.

Azmi Mahafzah, the minister of education and minister of higher education and research, expressed in a TV interview his strong endorsement for students to consider unconventional paths.

“Not every Tawjihi graduate needs to pursue a university degree,” Mahafzah stated, adding that we should dispel the notion that every high school graduate must attend university.

Globally, the percentage of students who pursue education after high school is not significant. However, Jordan has one of the world’s highest percentages, reaching up to 80 per cent, said Mahafzah.

Regarding university major choices, Mahafzah stated that students are responsible for exploring the available options, underscoring that “we require majors aligned with the demands of the job market”.

Furthermore, Mohammad Qasim shared with The Jordan Times that the hospitality sector is actively seeking trained students to join its workforce, as it offers well paid opportunities.

“There are even paid training opportunities offered for youth seeking training in the hospitality sector,” Qasim noted, adding that the hospitality sector has launched a platform containing all training courses and employment opportunities available for youth.