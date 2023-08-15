Veterinarian shares animal care tips for kids at Children’s Museum event

Veterinarian Silvia Zayadin with children at the Children’s Museum Jordan (Photo courtesy of Al Marji’ Publications)

AMMAN — Seasoned veterinarian Silvia Zayadin showed around 30 children how to care for animals through an interactive session at the Children’s Museum Jordan (CMJ) held earlier this month.

Zayadin, also spoke about her profession to children participating in the CMJ’s summer camp as part of “Family Flavours” and “Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh” magazines’ Ambassadors of Family Health and Wellbeing programme, launched in partnership with the CMJ, according to a statement from Al Marji’ Publications.

“The presence of pets in our lives brings a lot of positive emotions — we take care of them and give them attention; they give us love, fun and compassion,” Zayadin said.

“The Ambassadors of Family Health and Wellbeing programme has had a positive impact on the families and children visiting the museum, as experts are constantly providing them with useful information and interactive opportunities,” CMJ Director Sawsan Dalaq said during the event.

Next month, learning disabilities specialist Rania Sayegh will speak to parents in an interactive session about teaching children reading and writing skills.