Veteran journalist Abu Baqar elected JPF chairman

By JT - Feb 22,2023 - Last updated at Feb 22,2023

AMMAN — The board of directors of the Jordan Press Foundation (JPF), which publishes Al Rai and The Jordan Times, elected Shehadeh Mohammad Al Kayed Abu Baqar as chairman of the board of directors, succeeding former minister Maher Madadha.

Abu Baqar began his career as a journalist at the Jordan News Agency, Petra. He then assumed the role of editor-in-chief, and headed the agency's political bureau and parliamentary team.

Working as a correspondent and editor-in-chief for the Saudi Research and Publishing Company’s office in Jordan, he also served as chairman of the media committee in the Arab Youth Forum.

As a media adviser to the Lower House Speaker, he supervised the Lower House’s media office and prepared the daily media report for the House.

Switching to the role of media adviser at the prime minister's office, Abu Baqar supervised the daily political and media report for the prime minister.

Similarly, he also worked as media adviser to the Senate president, preparing weekly political, economic and social reports to the Senate president and members.

Abu Baqar also assumed the position of head of the press office of the International Parliamentary Conference held in Amman in 1999.

He has enjoyed membership in Arab, international and regional parliamentary conferences, numbering over 30 conferences, symposiums and forums since 1996.

Abu Baqar became a member of the Jordan Press Association in 1982.

Abu Baqar has received the Royal Order of Independence for excellence in journalism.