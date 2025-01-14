Vatican secretary of state concludes visit to Jordan

Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday visits Al Salt city (Photo by Ahmad Khleifat)

AMMAN — Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Tuesday concluded his visit to Jordan, where he presided over the Mass inaugurating of the Latin Baptism Church of Christ at the Baptism site on behalf of Pope Francis, marking the silver jubilee of the Catholic Church’s National Pilgrimage.

During the visit, Cardinal Parolin met with His Majesty King Abdullah and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and participated in events organised by various pastoral, ecclesiastical, humanitarian, social, and tourism sectors, according to statement issued by the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media.

Cardinal Parolin applauded Jordan as a model of coexistence and commended His Majesty's leadership in supporting the Christian presence in the Kingdom while promoting peace in the broader region.

The Cardinal also engaged with representatives from the Catholic churches in Jordan, including clergy, religious order members, educators, healthcare workers, and charitable organisations, as well as Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Discussions centred on interfaith dialogue, Muslim-Christian harmony both within Jordan and beyond, the Holy See's commitment to peace, and the potential unification of Easter celebrations.

Cardinal Parolin’s visit included meetings with representatives from several other Christian denominations, including the Greek Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, Armenian Orthodox, Evangelical Episcopal, and Lutheran churches.

He also visited Caritas Jordan, witnessing the organisation’s efforts to assist refugees and vulnerable communities, as well as the humanitarian aid provided by Catholic Relief Services to Gaza.

The Cardinal also visited the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Madaba, the Latin Church and Shrine of St. John the Baptist’s Beheading, the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Salt, and the Abu Jaber Museum.

Parolin also chaired a meeting at the Convent of the Visitation of the Rosary Sisters, attended by papal ambassadors from 14 Middle Eastern countries, along with Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan Giovanni Dal Toso.