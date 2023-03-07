USAID Deputy Administrator Coleman travels to Jordan, Israel and West Bank

AMMAN — USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman will be travelling to Jordan, Israel and the West Bank from March 8-10.

During her trip, she will meet with USAID staff and beneficiaries, government officials, and partners to underscore the agency’s support of US priorities in the region, including civil society engagement, economic growth, youth empowerment, water scarcity and climate change, according to a USAID statement.

In Jordan, she will discuss the importance of His Majesty King Abdullah’s reform agenda supported by the Bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership between the United States and Jordan.

In Israel and the West Bank, Coleman will meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials to discuss USAID’s support for the Palestinian people and commitment to ensuring that both Israelis and Palestinians enjoy equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity.

She will also underscore the importance of the Negev Forum and the bilateral partnership between the United States and Israel to advance regional priorities and build cooperation.

During her trip, she will have the opportunity to visit USAID projects and meet with civil society organisations, local entrepreneurs, women leaders, and youth who are engaging with USAID to build peace and stability across the region, the statement said.

Coleman will also hear from USAID staff who have been supporting the US government’s relief efforts following the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. USAID remains committed to helping the people in Turkey and Syria recover from this disaster as quickly as possible, concluded the statement.