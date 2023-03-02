US Special Representative Smith highlights racial equity, justice in Jordan

US Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith during a meeting in Jordan (Photo courtesy of US embassy)

AMMAN — US Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith met on Sunday with government officials, and civil society partners from different governorates to discuss their efforts to support underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in Jordan and provide access for them to crucial support services.

She conveyed US support for government and community initiatives to promote economic, political and civic engagement for all in Jordan, and noted the importance of hearing from underrepresented communities across the entire country, according to a US embassy statement.

“The future is ours to shape and as we step into it together, I encourage you to take steps that promote a world that is more equitable, more just, more peaceful,” Smith noted.

She also emphasised, “greater diversity and representation in the workforce and the political process is a win for everybody”.

Smith met with US embassy and US Agency for International Development (USAID) partners and other community leaders to discuss common barriers to full inclusion across all sectors.

She discussed human rights and protection of vulnerable people in separate meetings with Minister of Justice Ahmad Ziadat and National Centre for Human Rights Acting Commissioner Reem Abu Dalbouh. She also met with local leaders to learn more about their efforts to ensure equitable representation for Black Jordanians, the statement said.

She visited the Collateral Repair Project’s centre in Amman to see first-hand their services for underrepresented racial and ethnic communities throughout Jordan. The special representative also toured the Al Nuzha Community Support Centre to learn about the United States’ support for critical and lifesaving assistance and professional skills programs carried out by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. She visited the Al Hassan Workers’ Centre to meet with migrant workers employed in Jordan’s robust garment industry.

US Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith’s mandate is to protect and advance the human rights of people belonging to marginalised racial, ethnic and Indigenous communities, including people of African descent, and to combat systemic racism, discrimination, and xenophobia around the world. This is her first trip to the region in her official capacity, concluded the statement.