US Assistant Secretary of State Noyes' visit to Jordan aims at advancing ties — embassy

AMMAN — US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), Julieta Valls Noyes' visit to Jordan enhanced partnerships between both countries, the US embassy in Amman said on Thursday.

During her visit from November 13-17, Noyes headed an advisory commission delegation of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Highlighting the importance of the visit, an embassy statement said, "Noyes' visit to Jordan, which will conclude on Thursday, aims at advancing bilateral ties, notably providing essential humanitarian assistance for refugees and host communities throughout the region.”

Noyes expressed appreciation of Jordan's efforts to ensure the refugees' access to health, education and legal employment.

She stressed her country's commitment to supporting Jordan's humanitarian response for all refugees, noting that in the 2022 fiscal year, the US provided Jordan with more than $257 million worth of humanitarian assistance.

During the visit, Noyes met with Jordanian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, to discuss refugee-related issues.

Noyes also met with UN agencies and US partners who are implementing humanitarian assistance projects to serve refugees in Jordan.

During her visit to the Zaatari refugee camp, the US Assistant Secretary of State lauded Jordan's efforts of hosting the Syrian refugees until they safely and voluntarily return to their country.

Student parliamentarians at the UNRWA-run Zuhour School, which is supported by the PRM, told Noyes about their challenges and aspirations, expressing appreciation for the state-of-art facility that was opened in 2021.

Home to more than 2,000 female refugee students, the school is the fruit of cooperation between senior representatives from PRM, the US mission in Amman and UNRWA.