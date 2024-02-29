UNWTO reaffirms commitment to Kingdom’s tourism

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili on Wednesday says that the UNWTO's tourism strategy for Jordan has been delayed due to the ongoing war on Gaza (Petra photo)

Amman — United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili on Wednesday said that the UNWTO's tourism strategy for Jordan has been delayed due to the ongoing war on Gaza.

In a press conference held in the Citadel area of Amman, Pololikashvili and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi discussed the latest developments in Jordan’s tourism sector, as well as broader trends in the Middle East and the world.

Pololikashvili He underscored the organisation's commitment to attracting foreign investments to Jordan, with a particular focus on the Dead Sea region, which is known globally for its unique therapeutic properties, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Qaisi emphasised the pivotal role of tourism in driving the Kingdom’s national economy, which contributed by 15.6 per cent to the overall economy in 2023.

Qaisi also stressed the adverse impact of the Israeli occupation’s aggression on Gaza on Jordan’s tourism sector, leading to a decline in tourism indicators and income. He also underscored the Kingdom's economic resilience in the face of crises.

Pololikashvili and Qaisi also called for an immediate end to the war on Gaza, recognising its detrimental effects on the region’s stability and economic prospects.