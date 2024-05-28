UNRWA Microfinance Department opens 9th Branch in Russiefa to further service for Palestinian Refugees

UNRWA Microfinance Department inaugurates its 9th branch in Russiefa reaffirming its commitment to Palestine refugees in Jordan (Photo courtesy of UNRWA)

RUSSIEFA — UNRWA Microfinance Department inaugurated its 9th branch in Russiefa reaffirming its commitment and continuous services to Palestine refugees in Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The event was commenced by the opening remarks of Ben Majekodunmi, UNRWA’s chief of staff, followed by encouragement & appreciation speeches by Olaf Becker, director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, and Victor Siriany chief of Microfinance Programme in Jordan, in the presence of representatives from the Department of Palestinian Affairs, Russiefa Sub governor, government officials, microfinance partners, Marka camp notables and UNRWA staff.

Strategically located in an easy-to-access area via multiple means of transportation, the branch is also a green branch using energy saving equipment, and focuses on the use of recyclable materials, to serve the Palestine refugees of Marka camp, (widely known as Hitteen or Schneller Camp) that accumulates around 64,000 refugees, and the local Russiefa community, according to the statement.

The new branch aims to enhance financial inclusion for economically marginalised groups, who are unable to receive funding or financial support from banks, or other financial institutions, to empower small & micro business/project owners, women, and youth, and to create self-employment opportunities.

This initiative does not only significantly reduce transactional costs for Palestine refugees who previously had to travel to Zarqa for basic services, saving them transportation costs, time and efforts, but also improves the accessibility for the persons with disability.

The event concluded with hearing inspiring stories from Palestine Refugee clients who are benefitting from the UNRWA Microfinance Services and has become self-reliant supporting their livelihood, and their community.

UNRWA’s Microfinance Programme, launched in Jordan in 2003, and has since provided 180,980 loans worth a total value of 130,300,585 Jordanian Dinars. The department has digitalised its services, having introduced electronic repayments channels in October 2023, the statement said.