UNRWA launches new mobile platform for Palestine refugees

AMMAN — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Sunday launched an interactive bilingual mobile platform (eUNRWA) to enhance registration services for Palestine refugees and other eligible persons within its fields of operation and beyond.

Through eUNRWA, Palestine refugees and other eligible persons can:

View their individual and family registration information

Submit registration applications for new descendants, marriages, divorces, deaths, and other amendments

Update their address and contact details

Track the status of their registration applications

Download their Family Registration eCard

The eUNRWA platform is a key pillar in the agency’s Digital Transformation Strategy, and is governed by a rigorous data protection, security and privacy framework.

The platform was developed by the UNRWA Eligibility and Registration Division within the Relief and Social Services Department (RSSD) and the Information Management and Technology Department (IMTD) in partnership with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC), according to a statement from UNRWA.