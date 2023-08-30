Unprecedented numbers of tourists hit Jordan’s archaeological sites

A view of the rose-red city of Petra, some 220km south of Amman (File photo)

AMMAN — The recent growth in the number of tourists visiting the Kingdom has resulted in a major boom in excursions to local archaeological sites, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Recent statistics published by the Ministry of Tourism showed that Petra, one of Jordan’s most popular sites, welcomed 684,000 visitors as of the end of June 2023, compared with 345,000 visitors last year.

Visitor arrivals in half of Jordan’s archaeological sites have doubled during the first half of 2023 when compared with the same period of last year, the statistics confirmed. According to the ministry report, a total of 387,000 tourists visited Mount Nebo, compared with 167,000 visitors last year.

Umm Al Rasas witnessed a 206 per cent increase in the number of visitors, Jerash witnessed a 102 per cent increase, and other sites have witnessed a significant tourism spike.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Khaldoun Lozi, a Jordanian tourism agent, said: “The most visited destinations in Jordan are Petra, Wadi Rum, Jerash and the Baptism Site.”

Lozi noted that this year, in particular, increasing numbers of Jordanian expatriates were interested in visiting different areas and sites in Jordan, rather than just staying in their hometown.

Mahmoud Taha, a Jordanian expat, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday that he visited Petra and Wadi Rum for the first time this year, and is already planning on returning next year with his friends.

“Everyone is coming to visit Petra, Aqaba, Wadi Rum. So I decided that this year I would also be a tourist in my own country,” he said.