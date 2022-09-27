United Nations in Jordan launches its first ‘Youth Advisory Council’

Participants pose for photo during the launch of UN Jordan’s first Youth Advisory Council (Photo courtesy of UN Jordan)

AMMAN — The United Nations on Tuesday announced the establishment of its first Youth Advisory Council (UNYAC) in Jordan, which will serve as an advisory board to inform the work of the UN on youth affairs in the Kingdom.

The council is established in alignment with the UN Youth Strategy 2030, which seeks to significantly strengthen the UN’s capacity to engage young people and benefit from their views, insights and ideas, according to a UN Jordan statement.

In addition, the council, established in collaboration with the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), will support national and UN-led advocacy work and initiatives, including on the Sustainable development goals (SDGs), and will engage in raising awareness on gender, peace, and human rights in different governorates of the Kingdom.

“Decisions that involve young people cannot be done in the absence of their voices and participation. Thus, youth empowerment and engagement in decision-making is a key priority for the United Nations,” said Ghulam M. Isaczai, UN Resident Coordinator a.i and Humanitarian Coordinator in Jordan.

He added that the council is part of the UN’s commitment to engage with and listen to the voices of young people in Jordan. It also provides an opportunity to assist them with developing stronger leadership skills.

“This council is part of our clear commitment to ensure that young people in Jordan fully and meaningfully participate in our work, and are empowered and advise us on priorities and what matters to them, and to their lives and their future,” he said.

Tamam Mango, CEO of the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) said: “On behalf of the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), we are honoured to host this unique initiative at the premises of our university, Al Hussein Technical University, which fosters a pioneering model in technical education. CPF strives to always provide diverse and relevant opportunities for the youth of Jordan.”

“CPF is proud to be part of the establishment of the first UN Youth Advisory Council to support young leaders and their institutions. We believe that this council is a testament to the collaborative efforts of different organisations and will allow for better integration and the systematic scale of what were previously individual efforts. In essence this networking will allow us to better achieve our collective goals of diversity and inclusion," she added.

The council is comprised of 13 members — who are all between the ages of 15 and 24 years old — and include aspiring students, business developers, startups, innovators and human rights advocates.

Members of the Youth Council will serve for a period of two years.

The council, which is gender balanced, is comprised of members from different social, demographic, educational and economic backgrounds and with different capacities.

It also includes in its membership persons with disabilities and refugees from both urban and camp-settings.

The council will be acting as a platform through which the needs of youth can be addressed, their voices amplified and their engagement advanced, the statement said.