UNHCR clarifies: Changes in cash assistance related to qualification mechanism, not funding cuts

AMMAN — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Thursday issued a clarification regarding the recent changes in cash assistance for refugees.

UNHCR, in an announcement on the organisation’s official Facebook page, clarified that there was a misunderstanding regarding the recently announced changes to cash assistance, and stressed that there has been no reductions in cash assistance provided to the most vulnerable families.

Rather, the changes in cash assistance are related to shifting the evaluation mechanism used to determine recipient families. The developments in the evaluation process utilise more efficient standards that help UNHCR better identify the refugee households most in need of assistance, the statement said.

UNHCR reiterated that the changes are not related to any cuts in finances.

The number of families that will continue to receive cash assistance is roughly the same following the changes. The primary difference is that more refugees will be qualified to receive assistance as the updated mechanism includes more vulnerable children.

Many households will continue to receive monthly cash assistance without any changes, yet others may no longer be qualified to receive the assistance due to the updated standards.

Other vulnerable refugees will now qualify for assistance after a years-long wait.

UNHCR noted that the organisation is aware that the recently announced changes have generated concern, and stressed that all inquiries can be submitted through its Facebook page, support centre website, or via the help line at 064008000.