UNFPA, Italy partner to enhance health services for refugees, vulnerable communities in Jordan

AMMAN — The United Nations Population Fund in Jordan (UNFPA), with support from the Government of Italy, will provide comprehensive Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services to Syrian refugees and vulnerable populations in Azraq Refugee Camp and Azraq City in Zarqa Governorate.

The EUR 1.5 million contribution from the Government of Italy will support UNFPA to deliver essential healthcare and protection services to women, girls, and persons with disabilities. The project integrates GBV and SRH interventions to provide life-saving care while empowering communities to build resilience and social cohesion, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

"Italy remains deeply committed to supporting vulnerable populations in Jordan. This partnership with UNFPA reflects our shared vision to ensure access to essential health and protection services for those most in need. Together, we are building a future where women and girls can live free from violence and with access to the care they deserve," stated Luciano Pezzotti, Italian Ambassador to Jordan, highlighting the significance of this initiative.

Jordan has been hosting over 659,000 registered Syrian refugees, with women and girls comprising almost half this population. This has resulted in an increased need for accessible and integrated services. This project aims to address this by providing specialised GBV response services, strengthening SRH care, and delivering cash assistance to GBV survivors. Additionally, it will promote gender equality, positive social norms, and sustainable development in host communities through community outreach and capacity-building, according to the statement.

"This collaboration with the Government of Italy is very critical to address the pressing needs of Syrian refugees and vulnerable communities in Jordan. By integrating GBV and SRH services, we provide immediate relief while fostering resilience and sustainable development. Through our combined endeavors, women and girls will be able to restore their rights to health and dignified life,” said Himyar Abdulmoghni, UNFPA Representative in Jordan.

The project aligns with Jordan’s national response plans and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 on good health and well-being and SDG 5 on gender equality. By addressing these critical areas, the initiative aims to ensure no one is left behind and to create a safer, healthier, and more equitable future for all, the statement said.