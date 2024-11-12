UNDP’s waste management project fosters green economy in southern Jordan

The initiative includes the Shoubak Municipal Waste Transfer Station, a key site in efforts to streamline municipal waste processes (Photos by Ahmed Khlifat)

SHOUBAK — Marking this year’s United Nations Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan celebrated a promising initiative aimed at advancing sustainable waste management practices and creating economic opportunities in Jordan’s southern municipalities.

Funded by the Government of Canada, the "Mitigating Climate Change through Solid Waste Management in Southern Jordan" project is transforming waste practices in areas such as Petra, Shoubak and Ashaari, with a vision for greener, economically beneficial waste management that could set an example for the entire Kingdom.

“Every year in October, the UN celebrates its founding anniversary. This year, we chose to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the UN with the people of Jordan and to participate actively in the work that is happening here,” Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, UN Resident Coordinator, told The Jordan Times.

“The UN is more than a symbolic entity, we are an entity that supports humanity, and in Jordan, that means supporting the communities of Jordan in all parts of the Kingdom,” she added.

The initiative includes the Shoubak Municipal Waste Transfer Station, a key site in efforts to streamline municipal waste processes, reduce carbon emissions, and generate green economy jobs, particularly for women and youth.

Built on the successes of the previous projects implemented in the north of Jordan, the focus is not only environmental but also economic, opening doors to entrepreneurship in the green sector.

Focus on local involvement

The project is expected to benefit nearly 86,000 Jordanians indirectly, with an emphasis on gender equality, as half of these beneficiaries are women.

“This is not just about waste,” UNDP Resident Representative in Jordan Randa Aboul Hosn told The Jordan Times.

“It is about transforming solid waste into economic products that can bring income to the community. New technologies are often met with hesitation, but once people see the benefits, enthusiasm takes hold,” Aboul Hosn added.

Over 100 community members have already been empowered to establish entrepreneurial opportunities through local Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), promoting women’s involvement and sustainable practices in waste management and the circular economy.

Tackling gas emissions with local solutions

Jordan’s journey towards sustainable waste management comes with challenges. Municipal waste in Jordan has traditionally been a major contributor to the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for roughly 12 per cent of its overall emissions.

Municipalities across Jordan are financially strained, recovering only half the costs of waste management in the best cases. With over 90 per cent of Jordan’s municipal waste ending up in landfills, the need for sustainable, economically viable solutions has never been greater.

The waste management cycle involves collection, transfer, and treatment, with the Shoubak facility focusing on the crucial transfer stage.

By optimising waste collection routes and rehabilitating efficient transfer stations like the one in Shoubak, the project aims to drastically cut fuel consumption and emissions.

“We redesigned waste routes to minimise fuel use. Instead of multiple small trips to landfills, waste is now brought to transfer stations and then transported in larger loads, reducing emissions significantly,” noted Murad Shishani, project’s coordination manager for the waste management programme at UNDP.

The project is distinctly Jordanian, using locally sourced machinery and employing Jordanian workers. It underscores Jordan’s potential to contribute to climate solutions through national resources and local participation.

“The goal is long-term, to set an example of how waste management can reduce greenhouse gases while turning waste into resources for a circular economy,” Shishani added.

Ultimate goals

Aboul Hosn emphasised the project’s focus on community involvement and adaptability.

“There is no 'one-size-fits-all' approach to this type of project if we want to replicate it to other regions of the Kingdom. Setting up these facilities with the involvement of locals means studying the ecosystem carefully and understand it. We are not only solving today’s waste problems but building capacity to continue these efforts long after the project ends,” she said.

“We want to equip municipalities with the knowledge and skills to meet climate challenges head-on,” Ritsema-Anderson said, adding that although the UN’s role in Jordan is more often associated with refugee support, the organisation has been deeply involved in sustainable development for decades.