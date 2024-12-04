UN Volunteer Day in Jordan encourages youth to participate in community development

Every young person has the potential to positively influence the society (Photos by Sophie Constantin)

AMMAN — The International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2024 celebration in Jordan, held on Wednesday at the Hussein Sports City, showcased the transformative power of youth volunteerism in driving environmental protection and community development.

Organised by the UN Volunteers (UNV) Regional Office for Arab States (ROAS) in collaboration with UNICEF Jordan and the Ministry of Youth, the event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, and over 100 volunteers to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Rooted in a 1985 UN General Assembly mandate, IVD serves as a global platform to promote volunteerism and acknowledge its role in achieving the SDGs at local, national and international levels.

This year’s event featured impactful activities, including planting 400 trees and enhancing public spaces at Hussein Sports City. Volunteers from Youth Centres, the Youth for Sustainability (Y4S) initiative, and the “Nahno” demonstrated their dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of volunteerism to address community needs and advance the SDG’s.

“Jordan has made advanced steps in institutionalising and organising Volunteer work. These include programmes implemented through youth directorates and centres, support for localised youth initiatives, the launch of the Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Work, and the development of a volunteer work charter to regulate relationships between volunteers and organisations,” the minister said.

Shdeifat also noted the impact of the National Platform for Volunteering and Youth Participation, "Nahno," launched by the Crown Prince Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry and UNICEF, which offers diverse volunteer opportunities across various sectors.

Partnership for impact

The event featured remarks from Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan who highlighted the interconnectedness of volunteerism and national progress.

"This year’s International Volunteer Day forms a part of a series of event that we have been organising across the country to commemorate the values of the UN and the support for sustainable development of Jordan itself. The UN supports over 200 volunteers international and national in the country, as well as the thousands that he helped mobilise with the Nahno platform, in collaboration with various Jordanian counterparts,” she said.

Olga Zubritskaya-Devyatkina, UNV Regional Manager for Arab States, told The Jordan Times, “Every year, one billion people volunteer globally. In Jordan, where the majority of the population is young, we want to engage them in national development plans of Jordan. Volunteering helps the youth to develop soft and technical skills while shaping their future.”

Shairose Mawji, UNICEF Deputy Representative to Jordan reflected on the transformative power of youth volunteerism, stating, "Since 2021, over 180,000 young people have joined the “Nahno” platform. This is what Jordan needs. As the climate is one of the critical issues in Jordan, with water scarcity, volunteerism is crucial for improving the situation.”

“We believe that every young person has the potential to positively influence the society. Today’s event is another illustration of how volunteerism of young people can transform challenges into opportunities for a better tomorrow," she told The Jordan Times.

Skills for a sustainable future

For many young volunteers, the event was an opportunity to gain new experience. “Volunteerism is also way to experience various skills, which will result in job opportunities for them. Practical experience and giving back to their own communities provide them with a sense of achievement,” Mawji told The Jordan Times.

“The thing I learned today was planting. I never planted anything before and I learned a lot today,” said Bira’, a pharmacy student at Al-Zaytoonah University, to The Jordan Times. She added the will to give back what her country gave her.

For Mustafa, a law student at Al-Zaytoonah University, and Hadi, a 18 year old student at Zarqa University, it is also a way to give back to their community, share their ideas. “It is good to be giving, instead of taking,” said Mustafa.

All three of them volunteer on a regular basis with the “Nahno” platform. As the first platform of its kind in Jordan, “Nahno” bridges the gap between youth aspirations and community needs, fostering positive change across the Kingdom.