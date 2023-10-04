UN-Habitat, ARDD sign MoU to mainstream community-led neighbourhood planning in Jabal Amman

Officials during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between UN-Habitat and ARDD ( Photo courtesy of UN-Habitat )

AMMAN – With the aim of enhancing the quality of life for residents in Jabal Amman, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Representatives from the Greater Amman Municipality, Ghadeer Al Hmoud, Deputy City Manager for Planning, and Hatem Al Hamlan, Deputy City Manager for Community Development, attended the signing ceremony.

These organisations will collaborate to mainstream community-led neighbourhood planning in Jabal Amman, with a focus on addressing the unique challenges and long-term needs of the diverse population in the area, according to a statement from UN-Habitat.

Rania Hedaya, Representative of the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Arab States, expressed the importance of this partnership with an NGO, stating: “Our collaboration places a strong emphasis on inclusivity and diversity in the planning process. We are committed to ensuring that marginalised and vulnerable populations have a voice in shaping their neighbourhoods. Their perspectives are invaluable as we work towards a more equitable community.”

Samar Muhareb, ARDD Chief Executive Director, said: "This collaboration aims to advance comprehensive urban development by engaging all segments of the community in planning the future of their city, identifying needs, and investing equitably in the opportunities available in their residential areas. It is in line with ARDD efforts in advocating for a participatory approach, ensuring collaboration with civil society in urban projects, and supporting government directions and policymaking for sustainability, crisis response and societal peace.”

She added: “The project specifically sheds a light on Jabal Amman which encompasses over 50 civil society organisations and dynamic migrant and refugee communities. Together, these entities can contribute to overcoming challenges through civic participation in urban planning and facilitating access to essential services for the residents of that neighbourhood. Furthermore, this initiative serves as a valuable opportunity to assimilate and apply international experiences and best practices, and the generation of local knowledge in this significant field.”

Deema Abu Thiab, the National Programme Coordinator for UN-Habitat Jordan, said: “Neighbourhoods are central to the story and urban development of Jordan, whereby the challenges and opportunities of the Kingdom are intensely experienced at the neighbourhood level, as we experienced during the COVID-19 lockdown, influencing the lives of every resident at every moment.”

Jabal Amman has been central to the modern history of Amman and holds a special place in the city's identity. With its rich history and diverse communities, it presents a unique set of opportunities to envision, in a participatory manner, equitable and sustainable communities.

The signing of this MoU signifies a shared commitment by UN-Habitat and ARDD to harness this distinctive neighbourhood’s potential while addressing pressing issues such as urbanisation, accessibility, resilience and sustainability, concluded the statement.