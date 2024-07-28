Umm Al Jimal gains UNESCO World Heritage status

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi says that the recent inclusion of the Umm Al Jimal archaeological site on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, highlights its exceptional universal value, transcending national borders (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The recent inclusion of the Umm Al Jimal archaeological site on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, highlights its exceptional universal value, transcending national borders, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi said on Sunday.

In a press briefing held jointly with Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin, Qaisi emphasised that the increasing number of Jordanian heritage sites on the World Heritage List is a testament to Jordan's strong reputation for fostering community resilience and preserving cultural diversity,

He added that this recognition marks Umm Al Jimal as the seventh Jordanian site to join the prestigious list. The UNESCO list already features Petra, Quseir Amra, Umm Rasas, Wadi Rum, Maghtas, and Salt, underscoring Jordan's rich cultural heritage, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the Jordan Tourism Board, Umm Al Jimal boasts a history spanning nearly 2,000 years, with influences from the Nabataean, Roman, Byzantine, Umayyad, Mamluk, Ottoman, and modern periods. The site served as an agricultural centre and a stop along the caravan route from the Hijaz to Damascus.