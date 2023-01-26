UCL professor delivers lecture at KHCC on childhood leukaemia

Professor of Stem Cell Biology and Director of Cancer Institute at University College London Tariq Enver delivers a lecture at the King Hussein Cancer Centre (Photo courtesy of KHCC)

AMMAN — The King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) recently hosted Professor of Stem Cell Biology and Director of Cancer Institute at University College London (UCL) Tariq Enver, who delivered a lecture on the origin, evolution and targeting of childhood leukaemia.

CEO of KHCC Asem Mansour and the medical team attended the lecture, according to a statement from the KHCC.

Professor Enver’s lecture at the KHCC came as part of his visit to Jordan upon invitation from the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund (SJIF), as UCL Medical School is an academic partner in the healthcare and medical education project to be implemented by SJIF with an investment of $400 million.

The project will consist of a medical university with 600 available spots and an annual intake of 100 students, and a 330-bed university hospital. The project will be located near airport road in the Ghamdan area in Amman.