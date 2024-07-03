Two municipalities to install solar panels as part of wider renewable energy project

Solar panels are seen at the Shams Maan project in the southern governorate, 220km south of Amman (Photo courtesy of Shams Maan)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced the launch of two tenders as part of the project to install solar cell systems for 100 municipalities across the Kingdom.

According to a ministry’s statement on Wednesday, the first tender is for obtaining services for organising and managing events and sessions for the solar cell systems installation project.

The second tender is for designing and delivering specialised training programmes in renewable energy and energy efficiency for the employees of the beneficiary municipalities, the statement said.

The ministry has started selling copies of the tenders electronically, which will continue until Monday, July 8.

In July, 2022, the Local Administration Ministry announced a project to help municipalities benefit from alternative energy through a solar panels project and reduce their power bills.

The ministry said at the time that the project will be implemented through a 90 million-euro loan provided in half by the Cities and Villages Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.