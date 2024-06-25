Two Jordanian soldiers killed in aid truck accident laid to rest

Two Jordanian soldiers, who died in an accident involving military aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip, are laid to rest on Monday (JAF photo)

AMMAN — Two Jordanian soldiers who died in an accident involving military aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip were laid to rest on Monday in funerals by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF).

The martyrs died on Sunday when three military aid trucks en route to Gaza veered off and overturned on the Dead Sea/Adassiya Road.

The funeral of Sergeant Imad Arram took place after prayers at a mosque in Zarqa Governorate, and Private Yahya Sayah was also buried in his home village of Umm Qais in Irbid Governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The martyrs were given full military honours and the funerals were attended by senior armed forces and security officers.

Also on Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen and wished the injured a speedy recovery, Petra reported.

The ministry also commended Jordan and other countries and international organisations for their efforts in ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Also on Monday, Spokesperson of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Ahmad Abu Zaid expressed condolences to Jordan on social media platform X over the death of the army personnel. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery, Petra added.