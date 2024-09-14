You are here
Two Jordanian citizens abducted in Syria return safely to Jordan
By JT - Sep 14,2024 - Last updated at Sep 14,2024
AMMAN — Jordanian citizens Maher Sufi and Mahmoud Owaidah, who were abducted in Syria over two weeks ago, have safely returned to Jordan, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.
According to the ministry, their return was secured through cooperation with Syrian authorities, who facilitated their release and arranged their transport back to Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, reported.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah expressed gratitude for the Syrian authorities' cooperation in securing the release and safe return of the two citizens.
Qudah also highlighted that the Ministry, through its Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian embassy in Damascus, had been actively engaged with Syrian officials since the initial report of their disappearance.
Continuous efforts were made until the citizens were located and safely returned, he added.
