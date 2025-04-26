TRC to host regional telecommunications forum on Tuesday

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission is scheduled on Tuesday to host a regional forum, under the theme "Accessible Arab Region: ICT for All" (File photo)

AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) is scheduled on Tuesday to host a regional forum, under the theme "Accessible Arab Region: ICT for All".

According to a TRC statement on Saturday, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the event is held in cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with "broad" Arab and regional participation.

TRC Chairman Bassam Sarhan said that the event affirms Jordan's position as an "active regional" hub, which supports digital and development initiatives in the Arab world.

The Jordanian effort was reflected in the recommendations of the Council of Arab Ministers of Telecommunications and Information Technology following the conclusion of the 28th session in Cairo, which announced Amman as the Arab Digital Capital for 2025, he pointed out.

Sarhan added that the scale of participation in the event reflects the TRC's "vital" role in leading the regional dialogue on issues of promoting digital access and inclusion.

He noted that such presence shows the TRC's "commitment" to coordinating with relevant international and regional entities to exchange expertise and transfer knowledge, which contributes to achieving policy development and a comprehensive digital transformation that serve all segments of society.

Sarhan said that the event is an opportunity to highlight and share Jordanian expertise across all sectors with all specialised international entities.

The two-day event will discuss digital inclusion policies and strategies, aimed to enhance digital accessibility in the telecommunications sector as a prerequisite for achieving inclusion for all members of the digital system, the statement said.