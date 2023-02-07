Trail linking Amman Citadel, Roman Theatre remains a work in progress, says tourism minister

Left: A view of the Roman Theatre in downtown Amman. Right: Tourists are seen at the Amman Citadel, in the capital’s Jabal Al Qalaa neighbourhood, in this photo taken on April 2, 2022 (Photos by Rajice Cherian)

AMMAN — The first phase of the “Requalification of Citadel-Roman Theatre Trail” is complete, and work is underway to restore a number of heritage houses and construct a reception building, according to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Queisi visited the Amman Citadel and the Roman Theatre on Monday. During his visit Queisi checked on the Citadel trail, and urged his team to adhere to the timetable of the project, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The project aims to reconstruct a pedestrian trail connecting the Amman Citadel and the Roman Theatre.

“The trail should be a very attractive site for tourists and residents. A pedestrian trail from the Citadel to the Roman Theatre linking these two iconic sites of downtown Amman will be a top tourist attraction,” Akram Frehat, founder of an inbound tourism agency, told The Jordan Times.

Frehat added that the project can be realised through the restoration of specific parts of the urban areas along the trail, favouring the rebirth and renovation of touristic facilities such as restaurants, coffee shops, handicraft ateliers and art galleries, in addition to upgrading pavements and lights.

The project also aims to link archaeological and heritage elements, enhancing the cultural depth of Amman and completing the development process of the Citadel-Roman Trail, Qaisi added.

This year, a reception building will be constructed, and a number of heritage houses will be restored. Rubble will be removed from the upper western part of the mountain, and there will be a full restoration of the main Citadel wall, according to Petra.

Meanwhile, residents near the Amman Citadel told The Jordan Times that they are not noticing any progress on the project.

“The signing of the project was done over four years ago,” a resident living near Amman Citadel told The Jordan Times, preferring anonymity.

The source added that the project — if implemented on time — will bring “massive investments” to the area, leading to a jump in the price of land near the Citadel and the Roman Theatre.

“Investors will be investing in coffee shops and restaurants there,” the source said.

According to official sources, the project was launched in September 2018.