Tourism police beef up presence ahead of peak season

AMMAN — Jordan's tourism police are increasing their presence in the Kingdom amid preparations for the Jerash Festival and the anticipated rise in tourism, according to a senior official source.

The senior official source told the Jordan Times that a seasonal plan was drafted to ensure a safe tourism season under the directives of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah.

“The PSD will coordinate its efforts with various national entities to ensure a smooth and safe tourism season that should serve all entities and sectors,” the official, who preferred not to be identified, added.

The Tourism Police Department will play “a pivotal role in this security process”, the official source said.

The 37th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts will be held from July 26 to August 5.

Jordan Tourism Board officials stressed the importance of tourism in the Kingdom, and promised to surpass past tourism performance by forging new partnerships with low-cost airlines, a vigorous marketing strategy and diverse, full-fledged programmes that introduce new tourism experiences and expand the Kingdom’s appeal to a broader scope of countries.

This surge in tourism will call for the heightened presence of law enforcement at popular tourist attractions to ensure the safety and security of tourists, the official explained.

“The presence of tourist police cadre directly impacts the tourism industry and contributes to the economic and developmental conditions in tourist areas,” according to the senior official source.

In addition to their increased presence, the tourism police have also implemented a prevention system in which tourists can publicly report safety and health hazards that the Kingdom's law enforcement can then respond to, the senior official said.

“This ensures that tourists can enjoy their visit without any security concerns,” the senior official source added.

The tourism police also play a vital role in minimising security concerns and protecting the natural and cultural values of protected areas as well as UNESCO World Heritage sites, according to the law-enforcement agency’s social media site.

The tourism police collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, and Petra Development Tourism Regional Authority to address activities that may impact the sustainability of these sites.

Jordan has been recognised for the quality of its tourism infrastructure, including the reliability of police services, according to the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019.