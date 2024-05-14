You are here
Tourism income surpasses Q1 targets — report
By JT - May 14,2024 - Last updated at May 14,2024
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities releases its first-quarter report for 2024 (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has released its first-quarter report for 2024, providing a detailed overview of income, visitor statistics and strategic objectives for the upcoming year.
The report highlighted a 9.7 per cent decrease in tourist arrivals compared with the same period in 2023, with the total number of visitors reaching 1.334 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The report attributed the decline in numbers to regional events that have adversely impacted the sector’s performance, leading to a 5.6 per cent drop over the same period, adding that despite these challenges, the tourism sector has shown resilience.
The report also said, “Even amidst these declines, the number of tourists and overall revenues have exceeded the targets set by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for the first quarter. The tourist numbers surpassed the target by 10.5 per cent and the tourism income exceeded the target by 2.3 per cent. These figures have also surpassed the ministry’s targets from the first quarter of 2019.”
Also on Tuesday, the Central Bank of Jordan reported that tourism revenues in the first four months of the year totalled $2.1 billion, marking a decrease of 4.9 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2023. Tourism revenues in April also went down by 2.6 per cent to $529 million, compared with the same period of last year.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Kingdom’s tourism revenues went up by 9 per cent by the end of September to $4.4 billion, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) annou
AMMAN — The Tourism Ministry is seeking to surpass tourism figures recorded in 2019 through employing the 2021-2025 National Tourism Strateg
AMMAN — A total of 1.5 million tourists arrived in the Kingdom in the first five months of the year, exceeding the expected number of the na
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 13, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.