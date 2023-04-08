Tourism Board launches marketing campaign in Europe

AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board launched a marketing campaign in Europe targeting Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Greece and Cyprus.

Makram Al Qaisi, the minister of Tourism and Antiquities and head of the board, said that the launch of the marketing campaign aims to increase the Kingdom's tourism momentum, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Jordan Tourism Board General Director, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said that the promotional campaign will last for one month and will feature advertising materials in various prominent locations such as train stations, shopping centres and transport hubs.