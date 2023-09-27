Third review of Jordan's trade policy commences at WTO

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yusuf Al Shamali attends the third review of Jordan's trade policy at the World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The meetings of the third review of Jordan's trade policy commenced on Wednesday at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yusuf Al Shamali reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to the multilateral trading system and the Trade Policy Review process, emphasising its role in maintaining transparency.

He also highlighted Jordan's responsiveness to the 140 questions raised by WTO Members.

The minister also provided an overview of economic and trade developments during the review period from 2016 to 2022, noting that despite successive crises and challenges, such as supply chain disruptions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan has successfully maintained the resilience of its economy and its adherence to the multilateral trading system.

Jordan launched its Economic Modernisation Vision to achieve sustainable and comprehensive economic development, he said.

The minister highlighted several achievements aimed at facilitating the business environment and enhancing the competitiveness of economic sectors.

He underlined Jordan's commitment to the economic empowerment of women through legislative amendments and empowerment initiatives, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the WTO, Ambassador Saqer Al Muqbel, acknowledged Jordan's achievements in easing business and promoting investment, and praised the 10-year plan of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Also during the opening session, Permanent Representative of Morocco in Geneva, Ambassador Omar Zniber commended Jordan's adherence to the WTO's principles.

The Trade Policy Review process will continue over the next three days, during which the 164 members of the WTO will discuss the government's report and the WTO Secretariat's report, covering the progress that Jordan has made during the review period in its trade and investment policies.

The trade policy review for Jordan began approximately a year and a half ago, with the participation of all relevant ministries and economic entities.