Temperatures to drop further as polar air mass intensifies — JMD

There is a slight chance of light, scattered rainfall in the western parts of the Kingdom during the early morning of Sunday (Photo by Ahmad Khlifat)

AMMAN — Temperatures on Sunday will drop further, and the weather will remain extremely cold and partly cloudy, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Saturday.

There is a slight chance of light, scattered rainfall in the western parts of the Kingdom during the early morning of Sunday, possibly in the form of light snow over mountain heights, the JMD added.

Monday’s weather will be extremely cold, ranging from partly cloudy to occasionally overcast. There remains a chance of light morning rain, possibly turning into light snow over mountainous areas.

By Tuesday, temperatures will rise slightly, but conditions will remain very cold, with high-altitude clouds appearing.

Several high-altitude areas in Ajloun Governorate, 70 kilometres northwest of Amman, saw snowfall and hail showers on Saturday morning.

Ajloun governor urged the public to take weather warnings seriously to ensure everyone's safety.

On Sunday, temperatures in East Amman will range between 5°C and -1°C, in West Amman between 3°C and -2°C, in the northern highlands between 1°C and -4°C, in the Badia region between 7°C and -2°C, in the plains between 5°C and -1°C.

In the northern Jordan Valley, mercury levels on Sunday will range between 12°C and 3°C, in the southern Jordan Valley between 16°C and 7°C, at the Dead Sea between 14°C and 6°C, and in Aqaba between 17°C and 6°C.