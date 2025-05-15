Tell Abu Al Kharaz: The Bronze Age Stronghold

AMMAN — Located just five kilometres from the Jordan River in the heart of the Jordan Valley, Tell Abu Al Kharaz stands as a testament to the strategic brilliance of its ancient inhabitants. Chosen in the latter part of the 4th millennium BC, this site offered a natural advantage, providing unparalleled defence and control over a large expanse of the valley.

The Tell, measuring 400 meters by 300 meters, is isolated from the surrounding foothills that rise to the east, leading up to the Transjordanian plateau. Its elevated position offers an excellent vantage point, allowing for a wide range of visibility in all directions, while the rocky western slope and the steep northern and eastern slopes acted as natural barriers against potential invaders.

"The Central Jordan Valley, visible from the summit of Tell Abu Al Kharaz, includes the hills around Nazareth, Mount Tabor, Beth Shan, the Beth Shan Valley, parts of the Harod Valley, the Samarian hills, and the area north of Tell es Saʿidiyeh," said Professor Peter Fisher. However, the view to the east is blocked by the rising hillocks of western Gilead, marking the start of the Transjordanian plateau.

Remains of formidable stone-built town walls are still visible at the southern and northern edges of the tell, which date back to the Early Bronze Age IB (Phase IB). The original walls, constructed during this period, were reinforced and altered in Early Bronze Age II. Measuring up to 5 meters wide and likely standing 6 to 8 metres high at their peak, these walls were topped with a superstructure made of sun-dried mud bricks and wood.

The walled town covered the entire upper plateau of the mound, which spans approximately 1.5 hectares (about 3.75 acres). Excavations have revealed that Early Bronze Age remains also extend to the surrounding slopes and flatlands, suggesting that the walled area was primarily used as a refuge during times of conflict. Villagers from the surrounding areas would have sought shelter within the town's fortified walls, not only for protection but to take part in defending the settlement.

Structures and Raw Materials

The relatively flat plateau of the mound, composed mainly of marly limestone, provided a convenient foundation for construction. Building materials were readily available, with smooth, portable stones scattered throughout the area. Clay, essential for producing mud bricks and fired pottery, was easily accessible from the nearby Wadi Al Yabis, an important source for the construction of domestic buildings and other structures.

Professor Fisher noted that the plans of the domestic buildings varied, including curvilinear and roughly rectangular designs. Most Early Bronze Age structures were aligned on north-south/east-west axes, which contrast with later periods when structures were typically oriented northwest-southeast/northeast-southwest.

The region surrounding Tell Abu Al Kharaz was historically more vegetated, providing ample resources for construction. Forests likely surrounded the site, offering timber for building and fuel. Even today, the vegetation in the Wadi Al Yabis area, located to the east, differs significantly from the Jordan Valley. While the valley is dominated by acacia and scrub oak, the foothills and the Cretaceous limestone mountains to the east are home to a mixed forest of pine, oak, and pistachio trees.

"Wood for construction and fuel was readily accessible, which greatly facilitated the building process for the site’s inhabitants," Fisher concluded.