Tech Alliance Forum boosts Jordan-Singapore technological ties

AMMAN — Participants at the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum on Tuesday underscored the event’s pivotal role in boosting investment in the ICT sector.

The Singapore-held forum, organised as part of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship’s Jordan Source initiative, featured the presence of HRH Crown Prince Hussein and was attended by key leaders in the ICT industry.

Nidal Bitar, CEO of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan “int@j”, expressed optimism about strengthening ties with Singapore in the field of technology, following the successful visit of HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Singapore.

Bitar said that the visit marked a significant step in deepening cooperation in the field of ICT, stressing the importance of exploring new opportunities with Singaporean partners.

Mohammed Muhtasib, CEO of the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund, highlighted that participation in the forum included meetings with government agencies, companies, investment funds and incubators, particularly those focused on “deep tech” and organisations that support entrepreneurship.

Some 275 entrepreneurs representing various institutions and companies in the ICT sector from both countries attended the forum with the aim of enhancing technological and digital economic cooperation.

The Jordanian visiting delegation included government officials, entrepreneurs and business leaders, besides representatives for startups and multinational companies operating in Jordan.